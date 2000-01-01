Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the SEI Pan European Small Cap Fund is long-term growth of capital and income through investment in a broadly diversified portfolio of European equity securities of small companies. The base currency of the Fund is Euro. At all times the Fund's investment in equity and equity related securities will represent at least 65% of the Fund's net assets. The Fund will invest no more than 20% of its assets in the securities (including convertible securities) listed or traded on Recognised Markets located in Emerging Market Countries. The Fund may also invest in equity-linked notes. The Portfolio Manager may also invest up to 20% of the Fund's net assets in securities of non-European issuers.