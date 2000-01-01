Investment Strategy

The investment objective of The SEI U.K. Core Fixed Interest Fund is to generate current income and exhibit principal volatility similar to that of the U.K. Sterling denominated bond market as a whole. The Base Currency of the Fund is Sterling. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 65% of its net assets in Sterling denominated fixed income securities and money market instruments listed or traded on Recognised Markets mainly located in the U.K and Europe. The Fund will invest primarily in securities rated investment grade or better. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities that are rated below investment grade or are un-rated by both Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s. The Fund will not invest more than 20% of its assets in instruments listed on Recognised Markets in Emerging Markets Countries.