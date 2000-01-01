Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the SEI U.K. Equity Fund is long-term growth of capital and income through investment in a broadly diversified portfolio of U.K. equity securities. The base currency of the Fund is Sterling. The Fund will invest in equity and equity related securities (including warrants and convertible securities provided that not more than 5% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in warrants and no more than 25% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in convertible securities) listed on Recognised Markets in the U.K.At all times the Fund’s investment in equity and equity related securities will represent at least 65% of the Fund’s net assets. The Portfolio Manager may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities of non-U.K. issuers.