Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the SEI U.S. Large Companies Fund is long-term growth of capital and income through investment in a broadly diversified portfolio of U.S. equity securities of large companies. The Directors have adopted the following investment policies for the fund. The base currency of the fund is U.S. Dollars. Normally the fund will invest at least 65% of its net assets in U.S. equity and equity related securities which are issued by large companies traded on Recognised Markets located in the Unites States. The Portfolio Managers may invest any remaining assets in equity securities of smaller companies that the Portfolio Managers believe are appropriate in light of the fund’s objective. The Portfolio Manager may also invest up to 20% of the fund’s net assets in securities of non-U.S. issuers.