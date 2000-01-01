Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the fund is to seek capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity related securities (i.e. equity warrants and convertible bonds) of the highest quality companies listed on the stock exchanges of the European OECD member countries. The fund may purchase securities denominated in any of the major convertible currencies of the European member countries of the OECD. Seilern Europa will invest in large, successful companies with proven track records and high predictability of future earnings growth.