Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to seek capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity related securities (i.e. equity warrants and convertible bonds) of the highest quality companies listed on the stock exchanges of the OECD countries. Investment will be made predominantly in the equities of issuers established in the U.S. and Western European OECD member countries. Seilern World Growth Fund may purchase securities denominated in any of the major convertible currencies of the member countries of the OECD. Seilern World Growth Fund will invest in large, successful companies with proven track records and high predictability of future earnings growth.