Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide medium term capital growth from a portfolio of investments. The investment policy of the Fund is to invest principally in a combination of zero dividend preference shares of quoted investment companies and securities which, in the Investment Adviser's opinion, are lower risk securities. The Fund may also invest in equities, units in collective investment schemes, fixed interest securities, money market instruments, structured products and other derivative instruments, deposits, warrants, cash and near cash. Investments may be made in immovable property typically through units in collective investment schemes and/or shares of property companies. The Fund may also invest in unregulated collective investment schemes such as hedge funds (where investment in such funds would be consistent with the investment objective and policy of the Fund).