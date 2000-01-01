Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide capital growth from a portfolio of investments. The investment policy of the Fund is to invest mainly in units of collective investment schemes. The Fund may also invest in equities, fixed interest securities, money market instruments, structured products and other derivative instruments, deposits, warrants, cash and near cash. Investment may be made indirectly in immovable property typically through units in collective investment schemes and/or shares in property companies. The Fund may also invest in unregulated collective investment schemes such as hedge funds (where investment in such funds would be consistent with the investment objective and policy of the Fund).