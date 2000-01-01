Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Scheme is to achieve capital growth. The Scheme will invest in companies both in the UK and overseas but concentrating mainly on UK shares. The Scheme will focus in particular on shares which the Manager believes are currently under-valued and that have the potential of a significant re rating. Other investments including bonds, warrants, deposits and collective investment Schemes may be used where it is considered that they meet the investment objective. It is also intended where appropriate to take advantage of underwritings and placings. At times it may be appropriate for the Scheme not to be fully invested but to hold cash and near cash. The Scheme may invest in derivatives and forward transactions but only for hedging purposes.