Slater Income B Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.82%
- 3 Year sharpe0.56
- 3 Year alpha-0.24
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA UK Equity Income
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.05%
- SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupSlater Investments
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B4VMRC32
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to produce an attractive and increasing level of income while additionally seeking long term capital growth by investing predominantly in the shares of UK listed equities. The fund will invest predominantly in UK listed companies across the full range of market capitalisations, including those listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM). From time to time the fund may also hold the shares of companies listed overseas as well as cash, money market instruments, the units of collective investment schemes, bonds and warrants as permitted by the rules applicable to UCITS schemes and this Prospectus.