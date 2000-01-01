Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to produce an attractive and increasing level of income while additionally seeking long term capital growth by investing predominantly in the shares of UK listed equities. The fund will invest predominantly in UK listed companies across the full range of market capitalisations, including those listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM). From time to time the fund may also hold the shares of companies listed overseas as well as cash, money market instruments, the units of collective investment schemes, bonds and warrants as permitted by the rules applicable to UCITS schemes and this Prospectus.