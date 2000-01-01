Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Scheme is to achieve capital growth. The Scheme will invest in companies both in the UK and overseas but concentrating mainly or, where appropriate, exclusively on UK shares. Other investments including bonds, warrants and options, within the limits imposed by the trust deed may be used where it is considered that they meet the investment objective. It is also intended where appropriate to take advantage of underwritings and placings. At times it may be appropriate for the Scheme not to be fully invested but to hold cash and near cash. The Scheme has powers to borrow as specified in COLL and may invest in derivatives and forward transactions for hedging purposes only.