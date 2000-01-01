SLI MyFolio Managed Income III Plat1 Acc

  • Yield History2.59%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.80
  • 3 Year alpha0.63
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.97%
  • SectorVolatility Managed
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7RP1258

Investment Strategy

The Sub-fund aims to provide an income-focused return with some capital appreciation over the longer term. The current policy of the Sub-fund is to invest mainly in a range of collective investment schemes managed or operated within the Standard Life Aberdeen group of companies to achieve a broad exposure to diversified investments, including equities, fixed and variable rate interest bearing securities and immoveable property. The Sub-fund may also invest in transferable securities, money-market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash.

