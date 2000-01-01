Investment Strategy

The Sub-fund aims to provide an income-focused return with some capital appreciation over the longer term. The current policy of the Sub-fund is to invest mainly in a range of collective investment schemes managed or operated within the Standard Life Aberdeen group of companies to achieve a broad exposure to diversified investments, including equities, fixed and variable rate interest bearing securities and immoveable property. The Sub-fund may also invest in transferable securities, money-market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash.