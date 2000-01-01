SLI MyFolio Managed Income III Plat1 Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.97%
- 3 Year sharpe0.78
- 3 Year alpha0.54
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.97%
- SectorVolatility Managed
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7K0W689
Investment Strategy
The Sub-fund aims to provide an income-focused return with some capital appreciation over the longer term. The current policy of the Sub-fund is to invest mainly in a range of collective investment schemes managed or operated within the Standard Life Aberdeen group of companies to achieve a broad exposure to diversified investments, including equities, fixed and variable rate interest bearing securities and immoveable property. The Sub-fund may also invest in transferable securities, money-market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash.