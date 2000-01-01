SLI MyFolio Managed Income IV Plat 1 Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.75%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.70
  • 3 Year alpha-1.39
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.03%
  • SectorVolatility Managed
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B463K228

Investment Strategy

The Sub-fund aims to provide an income-focused return with some capital appreciation over the longer term. The current policy of the Sub-fund is to invest mainly in a range of collective investment schemes managed or operated within the Standard Life Aberdeen group of companies to achieve a broad exposure to diversified investments, including equities, fixed and variable rate interest bearing securities and immoveable property. The Sub-fund may also invest in transferable securities, money-market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash. Typically, the Sub-fund will have a preference to those assets providing potential for growth, such as equities.

Latest news

