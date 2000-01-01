Investment Strategy

The Sub-fund aims to provide an income-focused return with some capital appreciation over the longer term. The current policy of the Sub-fund is to invest mainly in a range of collective investment schemes managed or operated within the Standard Life Aberdeen group of companies to achieve exposure to diversified investments, of primarily equities, but which may include fixed and variable rate interest bearing securities and immoveable property. The Sub-fund may also invest in transferable securities, money-market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash. Typically, the Sub-fund will have high exposure to assets providing potential for growth, such as equities.