SLI MyFolio Multi-Man Inc I Plat 1 Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.01%
- 3 Year sharpe0.97
- 3 Year alpha2.08
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.15%
- SectorVolatility Managed
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B5VDF969
Investment Strategy
The fund aims to provide an income-focused return with some capital appreciation over the longer term. The current policy of the fund is to invest mainly in a range of collective investment schemes to achieve a broad exposure to diversified investments, including equities, fixed and variable rate interest bearing securities and immoveable property. The fund may also invest in transferable securities, money-market instruments, deposits, cash, and near cash. Typically, the fund will have a high exposure to lower risk assets, such as fixed interest.