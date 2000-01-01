SLI MyFolio Multi-Man Inc I Plat 1 Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.01%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.97
  • 3 Year alpha2.08
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.15%
  • SectorVolatility Managed
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B5VDF969

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to provide an income-focused return with some capital appreciation over the longer term. The current policy of the fund is to invest mainly in a range of collective investment schemes to achieve a broad exposure to diversified investments, including equities, fixed and variable rate interest bearing securities and immoveable property. The fund may also invest in transferable securities, money-market instruments, deposits, cash, and near cash. Typically, the fund will have a high exposure to lower risk assets, such as fixed interest.

