Investment Strategy

The fund aims to provide an income-focused return with some capital appreciation over the longer term. The current policy of the fund is to invest mainly in a range of collective investment schemes to achieve a broad exposure to diversified investments, including equities, fixed and variable rate interest bearing securities and immoveable property. The fund may also invest in transferable securities, money-market instruments, deposits, cash, and near cash. Typically, the fund will have a high exposure to lower risk assets, such as fixed interest.