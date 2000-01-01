SLI MyFolio Multi-Man Inc V Plat 1 Inc

  • Yield History3.11%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.77
  • 3 Year alpha-2.43
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.42%
  • SectorVolatility Managed
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B6SWTY68

Investment Strategy

The Sub-fund aims to provide an income-focused return with some capital appreciation over the longer term. The current policy of the Sub-fund is to invest mainly in a range of collective investment schemes to achieve exposure to diversified investments, of primarily equities, but which may include fixed and variable rate interest bearing securities and immoveable property. The Sub-fund may also invest in transferable securities, money-market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash. Typically, the Sub-fund will have high exposure to assets providing potential for growth, such as equities.

