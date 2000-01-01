Investment Strategy

To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing all or substantially all of its capital in the Standard Life Investments UK Real Estate Fund. To the extent the fund is not fully invested it will hold its remaining assets in money-market instruments including cash. The returns of this fund are not expected to be materially different than the returns of Standard Life Investments UK Real Estate Fund. The objective of the Standard Life Investments UK Real Estate Fund is to generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in UK commercial property. It is intended that the fund will be a PAIF at all times and, as such, its investment objective is to carry on property investment business and to manage cash raised for investment in the property investment business.