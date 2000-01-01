SLI UK Real Estate Institutional Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History3.85%
  • 3 Year sharpe2.03
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA Property Sector (UK Direct)
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.85%
  • SectorUK Direct Property
  • Manager GroupStandard Life
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BJZ2V336

Investment Strategy

To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in UK commercial property. It is intended that the sub-fund will be a PAIF at all times and, as such, its investment objective is to carry on property investment business and to manage cash raised for investment in the property investment business.

Latest news

