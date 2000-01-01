SLI UK Real Estate Platform 1 Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.72%
- 3 Year sharpe2.19
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA Property Sector (UK Direct)
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.90%
- SectorUK Direct Property
- Manager GroupStandard Life
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BYPHP643
Investment Strategy
To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in UK commercial property. It is intended that the sub-fund will be a PAIF at all times and, as such, its investment objective is to carry on property investment business and to manage cash raised for investment in the property investment business.