SLI UK Real Estate Retail Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.33%
- 3 Year sharpe1.62
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Property Sector (UK Direct)
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.32%
- IA SectorUK Direct Property
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BJFL1522
Investment Strategy
To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in UK commercial property. It is intended that the sub-fund will be a PAIF at all times and, as such, its investment objective is to carry on property investment business and to manage cash raised for investment in the property investment business.