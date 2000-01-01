SLI UK Real Estt Fdr Fd Inst Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.97%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.14
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA Property Sector (UK Direct)
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.85%
  • IA SectorUK Direct Property
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Standard Investments
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BYPHPB97

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing all or substantially all of its capital in the Standard Life Investments UK Real Estate Fund. To the extent the fund is not fully invested it will hold its remaining assets in money-market instruments including cash. The fund will invest at least 70% in in a diversified portfolio of UK freehold and leasehold commercial property selected from across the retail, office, industrial and other sectors.

