Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing all or substantially all of its capital in the Standard Life Investments UK Real Estate Fund. To the extent the fund is not fully invested it will hold its remaining assets in money-market instruments including cash. The fund will invest at least 70% in in a diversified portfolio of UK freehold and leasehold commercial property selected from across the retail, office, industrial and other sectors.