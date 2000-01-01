Smaller Emerging Markets Oppts B Acc GBP

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • Benchmark-
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF2.25%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupCharlemagne Capital
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BKTNQ780

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to seek to achieve capital growth by investing directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of financial instruments taking exposure to Global Frontier Countries and Global Emerging Countries.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .