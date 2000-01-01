Smaller Emerging Markets Oppts B Acc GBP
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- Benchmark-
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF2.25%
- IA Sector-
- Manager GroupCharlemagne Capital
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00BKTNQ780
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to seek to achieve capital growth by investing directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of financial instruments taking exposure to Global Frontier Countries and Global Emerging Countries.