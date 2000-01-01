Smith & Williamson Defensive Growth B
Fund Info
- Yield History0.50%
- 3 Year sharpe1.39
- 3 Year alpha1.9
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.78%
- SectorTargeted Absolute Return
- Manager GroupSmith & Williamson
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00B7SMSG88
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term steady capital growth by adopting a policy to normally invest at least 50% of the assets in zero dividend preference shares (zeros), and synthetic zeros. The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities, money market instruments, deposits, collective investment schemes and warrants.