Smith & Williamson Defensive Growth B

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.50%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.39
  • 3 Year alpha1.9
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.78%
  • SectorTargeted Absolute Return
  • Manager GroupSmith & Williamson
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B7SMSG88

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term steady capital growth by adopting a policy to normally invest at least 50% of the assets in zero dividend preference shares (zeros), and synthetic zeros. The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities, money market instruments, deposits, collective investment schemes and warrants.

Latest news

