Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve positive returns on a rolling 12 months basis, with low risk and low volatility expected, primarily through the use of equities and CFDs. The Fund invests primarily in the United Kingdom. The Fund’s proposition is that it is a UCITS IIII UK long/short fund, that aims to achieve a target return of 10-12% per annum irrespective of market conditions although this is not guaranteed. The Fund is a UCITS scheme (FSA Recognised) launched on 15 January 2010 with the transfer of assets from the Cayman-domiciled Smith & Williamson Enterprise Fund. The unregulated scheme was launched on 3 April 2006.