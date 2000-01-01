Investment Strategy

The objective of the Trust is to achieve a high income through investing primarily in bonds. The Manager may invest in transferable securities, including warrants, in UK and other exchanges as well as collective investment schemes, money market instruments, deposits and cash and near cash. The Manager’s policy in order to achieve the Trust’s objective will be to invest primarily in corporate bonds, other fixed interest securities (including gilts and permanent interest bearing securities (‘PIBs’) without geographic restriction and preference shares in UK and European Community companies. The Manager may also apply for new issues. The Manager may, from time to time, invest more than 35% of the property of the Trust in Government and other public securities issued by one issuer.