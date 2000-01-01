Smith & Williamson MM Global Invmt B

  • Yield History1.98%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.00
  • 3 Year alpha1.83
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI PIMFA Private Investor Gwth NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.83%
  • SectorFlexible Investment
  • Manager GroupSmith & Williamson
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B89C3K35

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to achieve a long term capital growth, together with the generation of some income, primarily from a portfolio of shares in United Kingdom close-ended investment trust companies (“Investment Trusts”) and other closed-ended investment companies listed on global exchanges in Recognised Markets. The Fund may also invest in transferable securities, money market instruments, deposits, collective investment schemes and warrants.

