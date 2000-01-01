Smith & Williamson MM Global Invmt B
Fund Info
- Yield History1.98%
- 3 Year sharpe1.00
- 3 Year alpha1.83
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI PIMFA Private Investor Gwth NR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF0.83%
- SectorFlexible Investment
- Manager GroupSmith & Williamson
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B89C3K35
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to achieve a long term capital growth, together with the generation of some income, primarily from a portfolio of shares in United Kingdom close-ended investment trust companies (“Investment Trusts”) and other closed-ended investment companies listed on global exchanges in Recognised Markets. The Fund may also invest in transferable securities, money market instruments, deposits, collective investment schemes and warrants.