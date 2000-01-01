Investment Strategy

The objective of the Trust is to achieve a high and growing income over the long-term primarily through investment in the UK. The Manager may invest in transferable securities, including warrants, in UK and other exchanges as well as collective investment schemes, money market instruments, deposits and cash and near cash. The Manager’s policy in order to achieve the Trust’s objective will be to select companies which offer attractive dividend yields and at the same time may be reasonably expected to increase their dividends. The general nature of the portfolio will be primarily in UK equities. The Manager will use fixed interest securities in both the UK and other world markets when it is not possible to achieve high returns on equities. The Manager will invest in other world markets when the returns look better than those obtainable in the UK. The Manager may also apply for new issues.