Investment Strategy

The investment objective for the Spectrum income fund is to seek to provide income with the potential for capital growth over the longer term. The spectrum income fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in collective investment schemes. Spectrum income fund's investment policy is to invest predominantly in collective investment schemes which invest in equities, fixed interest securities, other transferable securities, indices, money market instruments and deposits. The Spectrum Income Fund may also invest directly in bonds, equities, cash, near cash, (including money market instruments), other transferable securities, indices, deposits and other collective investment schemes. The investment manager may deploy derivatives for the purpose of efficient portfolio management in accordance with the ACD's Risk Management policy, a copy of which is available on request from the ACD.