Investment Strategy

The Fund’s aim is to provide a total return by investing at least two-thirds of the Fund's total assets in transferable securities of listed companies and other vehicles, including Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), and collective investment schemes, each of whose main activities include the ownership, management and/or development of real estate around the world. The Fund may also invest the remaining portion of its assets in other equities, in new issues for which application for listing on a stock exchange will be sought, in other transferable securities and in convertibles, warrants, cash, near cash, money market instruments, deposits and in other collective investment schemes.