SPW MM Global Real Estate Sec C fund price, performance, charts and research

This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
accumulation
Scottish Widows Schroder
United Kingdom
GB00B14RG166
MSCI ACWI IMI Core RE NR LCL
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide income and capital growth in excess of the MSCI World Investable Market Core Real Estate (Net Total Return) index (after fees have been deducted) over five to seven years by investing in property securities worldwide. The Fund is actively managed and invests at least 90% of its assets in equity or equity related securities of real estate companies worldwide. This includes investment in real estate investment trusts, exchange traded funds, or other closed ended funds which invest in real estate companies.
