Investment Strategy

The Fund’s aim is to provide total returns by investing at least two-thirds of the Fund's total assets in shares and other equity instruments which are issued by companies located around the world in various jurisdictions, excluding the UK. The Fund may also invest the remaining portion of its assets in other equities (including UK equities), in new issues for which application for listing on a stock exchange will be sought, in other transferable securities and in convertibles, warrants, money market instruments, deposits and in collective investment schemes.