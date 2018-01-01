SPW MM UK Eq Income C Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide income and capital growth in excess of the MSCI UK Investable Market (Gross Total Return) index (after fees have been deducted) over five to seven years by investing in the equities of UK companies. The Fund will also aim to provide a dividend yield that is at least equal to that of the MSCI UK Investable Market (Gross Total Return) index on a three year rolling basis. The Fund is actively managed and invests at least 80% of its assets in equity and equity related securities of UK companies. These are companies which are incorporated, or domiciled, or have a significant part of their business in the UK.