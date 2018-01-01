SPW MM UK Eq Income P Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Interactive Investor
SPW MM UK Eq Income P Inc fund

UK Equity Income

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

Scottish Widows Schroder

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B02G8K18

Benchmark

MSCI UK IMI GR GBP

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide income and capital growth in excess of the MSCI UK Investable Market (Gross Total Return) index (after fees have been deducted) over five to seven years by investing in the equities of UK companies. The Fund will also aim to provide a dividend yield that is at least equal to that of the MSCI UK Investable Market (Gross Total Return) index on a three year rolling basis. The Fund is actively managed and invests at least 80% of its assets in equity and equity related securities of UK companies. These are companies which are incorporated, or domiciled, or have a significant part of their business in the UK.

Regulatory Documents

Latest News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument.