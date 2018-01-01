SPW MM UK Equity P Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

SPW MM UK Equity P Inc
Fund
UK All Companies
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
income
Scottish Widows Schroder
United Kingdom
GB00B02G8M32
MSCI UK IMI GR GBP
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s aim is to provide capital growth and some income by investing in UK shares.At least 80% of the Fund will invest in UK shares. The majority of these companies are those which are incorporated, or domiciled, or have a significant part of their business in the UK. A proportion of the Fund may be invested in overseas shares, cash and cash-like investments.
