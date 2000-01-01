SPW Multi-Manager Glb RE Sec B GBP Acc
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History2.41%
- 3 Year sharpe0.53
- 3 Year alpha2.33
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.15%
- IA SectorProperty Other
- Manager GroupScottish Widows Schroder
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B14RFZ35
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s aim is to provide a combination of income and capital growth by investing in global property securities. At least 90% of the Fund will invest in global property securities. This can include shares of listed companies and other vehicles, including Real Estate Investment Trusts ("REITs"), and collective investment schemes, each of whose main activities include the ownership, management and/or development of real estate around the world, including emerging markets.