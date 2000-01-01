SPW Multi-Manager Intl Equity B Acc
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History0.76%
- 3 Year sharpe0.84
- 3 Year alpha-0.3
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR LCL
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.82%
- IA SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupScottish Widows Schroder
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B02G7G07
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s aim is to provide capital growth and some income by investing in global shares. At least 95% of the Fund will invest in global shares and may also include other equity-linked securities, such as depositary receipts and warrants, new issues for which application for listing on a stock exchange will be sought and collective investment schemes including those managed by the ACD and its associates. In addition the Fund may include a small proportion in cash and cash like investments.