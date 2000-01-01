SPW Multi-Manager Intl Equity P Inc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.88%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.82
  • 3 Year alpha-0.62
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR LCL
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.68%
  • IA SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupScottish Widows Schroder
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B02G7M66

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s aim is to provide capital growth and some income by investing in global shares. At least 95% of the Fund will invest in global shares and may also include other equity-linked securities, such as depositary receipts and warrants, new issues for which application for listing on a stock exchange will be sought and collective investment schemes including those managed by the ACD and its associates. In addition the Fund may include a small proportion in cash and cash like investments.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .