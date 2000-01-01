SPW Multi-Manager UK Eq Focus P Inc
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History1.79%
- 3 Year sharpe0.23
- 3 Year alpha-0.08
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.75%
- IA SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupScottish Widows Schroder
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B02G8M32
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s aim is to provide capital growth and some income by investing in UK shares.At least 80% of the Fund will invest in UK shares. The majority of these companies are those which are incorporated, or domiciled, or have a significant part of their business in the UK. A proportion of the Fund may be invested in overseas shares, cash and cash-like investments.