SPW Multi-Manager UK Eq Income C Inc
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History2.90%
- 3 Year sharpe0.21
- 3 Year alpha-0.57
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.17%
- IA SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupScottish Widows Schroder
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B0JVJW86
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s aim is to provide an income and capital growth by investing in UK shares. At least 80% of the Fund will invest in UK shares. The majority of these companies are those which are incorporated, or domiciled, or have a significant part of their business in the UK.