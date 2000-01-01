SPW Multi-ManagerUK Eq Income C Acc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.84%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.25
  • 3 Year alpha0.18
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.17%
  • IA SectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupScottish Widows Schroder
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B0JVJV79

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s aim is to provide an income and capital growth by investing in UK shares. At least 80% of the Fund will invest in UK shares. The majority of these companies are those which are incorporated, or domiciled, or have a significant part of their business in the UK.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .