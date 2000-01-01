St James's Place Corp Bd Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.80%
- 3 Year sharpe1.30
- 3 Year alpha3.08
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkBofAML GBP LIBOR 3 Mon CM+3% TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF-
- Sector-
- Manager GroupSt. James's Place
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0007650087
Investment Strategy
The fund aims to achieve an attractive level of income as well as capital appreciation over the medium to long term. To achieve this it will invest into a diversified portfolio which may include but is not limited to investment grade debt, high yield bonds and money market instruments both in the UK and Overseas. The fund will look to reduce the effect of foreign exchange rates by hedging its non UK exposure back to sterling.