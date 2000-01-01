St James's Place Global Equity A Inc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.25%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.44
  • 3 Year alpha-3.46
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR EUR
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF-
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupSt. James's Place
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B4MKVG84

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing worldwide in equities. The fund brings together a unique combination of high quality, global equity managers within a core/satellite portfolio structure.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .