St James's Place Gr Europe Progress Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.07%
- 3 Year sharpe0.66
- 3 Year alpha-0.29
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI Europe Ex UK GR EUR
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF-
- Sector-
- Manager GroupSt. James's Place
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0001013456
Investment Strategy
The fund aims to maximise total return through capital growth and income. To achieve this, the fund mainly invests in shares in UK and other European companies, and may also invest in other geographic areas.