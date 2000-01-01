St James's Place Intl Equity Acc

Fund
  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe1.06
  • 3 Year alpha-0.25
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI World NR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • OCF-
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupSt. James's Place
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0008377250

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the fund is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing internationally in a focused portfolio of equities. The Scheme will invest primarily in equities, cash and near cash. Magellan’s investment philosophy is to find outstanding companies at attractive prices whilst maintaining a fundamental understanding of the wider macroeconomic environment, enabling them to effectively manage risk within the portfolio.

