State Street Japan Equity Tracker

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.19
  • 3 Year alpha-0.1
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE Japan TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.30%
  • IA SectorJapan
  • Manager GroupState Street
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B0FR9X17

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to replicate, as closely as possible and on a “gross of fees” basis, the return of the Japan equity market as represented by the FTSE Japan Index, net of unavoidable withholding taxes (or its recognised replacement or equivalent).

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .