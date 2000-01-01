Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve capital growth over the longterm (five to seven years). The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of equity or equity related securities of companies that are incorporated or listed, or where a majority of their economic activities take place, in the Asia Pacific region (including Japan) and which are listed, traded or dealt in on Regulated Markets worldwide. The Fund invests in quality companies which are positioned to benefit from, and contribute to, the sustainable development of the countries in which they operate.